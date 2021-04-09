The North West is remembering the life and work of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who's passed away at the age of 99.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh who has died at the age of 99 Credit: PA

Condolence Books are being opened across the region, with flags being flown at half-mast at key landmarks in our towns and cities including the University of Manchester's Whitworth Hall, Greater Manchester Police HQ and Liverpool Football Club's Anfield.

A flag flies at half mast at Aintree racecourse Credit: ITV

Religious, community and political leaders have been paying public tribute to the Duke, remembering his many decades of public service.

Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council, said:

"Prince Philip has been a major national figure for more than seven decades and, as the longest-serving consort to a British monarch, a source of companionship and support for the Queen throughout her long reign. "As the founder of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme he has also helped set a great many young people on the path to adventure, building their skills and confidence in the process. "He has visited Manchester on numerous occasions throughout the years, most recently in 2012 as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Tour. We send our condolences to the Queen on her loss as the city shares her sorrow and marks his long life."

The Union Flag on Manchester Central Library will be flown at half-mast for the eight days of national mourning. An online book of condolence will open tomorrow People are encouraged to not lay flowers or dedications to Prince Philip in the city at this time and to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, including social distancing.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said:

“On behalf of the people of Greater Manchester, I want to convey our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, her children, grandchildren and other members the Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Prince Philip gave a lifetime of service to our country and was an ever-present in our lives at the side of the Queen, representing all our nations and regions at countless engagements over the years.

“He made many visits to our city-region and his work touched the lives of so many people here. For many years, Prince Philip acted as Chancellor of the University of Salford, from the time of its Royal Charter in 1967 right through to 1991. He remained a keen follower of the university thereafter, returning to meet new generations of students at the state-of-the-art MediaCity campus in 2012.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s lifelong commitment to public service will be remembered with gratitude across Greater Manchester.”

"Prince Philip has been an ever-present in our lives at the side of The Queen. I recall his visit to Leigh with great fondness. This is a sad day for us all."

Meanwhile Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, added:

“I would like to join the Mayor in expressing my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“As the longest-serving consort to a monarch in British history, His Royal Highness performed a vital public role in representing all parts the UK on Commonwealth tours and state visits overseas.

“At home, his work with charities and other organisations – as Patron, President or a member of more than 750 during his lifetime – shows how passionately he supported and endorsed causes close to his heart, including conservation, sport, design, engineering and the environment.

“Across Greater Manchester we will be paying tribute to His Royal Highness, and we will always remember his achievements and hard work in representing us, the people of this city-region.”

The Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram said it "was a sad day."

The Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man Sir Richard Gozney said: "I know that the Isle of Man joins me in expressing deep sadness at the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

"I am sending a message of condolence from the Island to HM The Queen."

Condolences offered by the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man Credit: Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man

Stockport Council said:

"The Mayor of Stockport, Councillors and Officers of the Metropolitan Borough of Stockport are deeply saddened at the news of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.

As a mark of respect the flag at Stockport Town Hall will be flown at half-mast. "

Rochdale Borough Council said:

"The councillors and officers of Rochdale Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.Flags have been lowered at civic buildings in the borough."

Bury Council's Mayor Cllr Tim Pickstone said:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and I know that my sadness will be shared across Bury,” he said.

“Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh gave a lifetime of service to the people of the country.

“Our borough flags will be flown at half-mast and online books of condolence opened for the Bury community to visit and share their feelings at this sad time.

“There will be opportunities in the near future for the people of our borough to remember His Royal Highness Prince Philip and offer comfort to one another. For now, my thoughts are with all those who are deeply affected by His Royal Highness Prince Philip’s sad passing.”

Prince Philip with the Queen and their children. Credit: PA

Liverpool City Council offered its sincere condolences. Acting Mayor Counsellor Wendy Simon said: "He had a real affinity for Liverpool due to his naval background".

Lancashire County Council said:

"We share the country's deep sadness at the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who served his country with dignity for more than 60 years alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

"Thousands of people saw The Duke, along with the Queen, on many official Royal visits, including most recently to celebrate the 750th anniversary of the Duchy of Lancaster, and when he accompanied The Queen and His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales on a visit to Burnley and Accrington to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year.

"Prince Philip made a tremendous contribution to our communities through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme, which provides vital opportunities to young people across Lancashire.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was deeply respected by people across the county and will be sadly missed."

An electronic book of condolence for Lancashire can be signed here

Salford Cathedral announced sung vespers would be live-streamed at 5pm on Friday afternoon, while Liverpool Cathedral said they would be open Saturday from 11am-3pm for those who wish to pray for the Duke and the Royal Family.

Flags were flying at half-mast at the region's fire stations.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the Duke's death "is felt keenly by colleagues at GMFRS and emergency services across Greater Manchester.

Dave Russel, Chief Fire Officer, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, continued:

“Our emergency service has been enriched over many years by the young people involved in His Royal Highness’s Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme. Thousands of youngsters from across our city-region – like so many others across the country – have gained new skills and confidence, enriching their lives and our communities with their enthusiasm, commitment and leadership.

“At this sad time, those of us working for GMFRS are reminded of the values of public service exemplified by the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His legacy of commitment to this country and the people living and working within it will be long-lasting, and his is an example we should aspire to mirror as we serve the people of Greater Manchester.”

The North West Ambulance Service said:

"We are deeply saddened to hear that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away. On behalf of North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust, we’d like to send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family during this difficult time."

The Duke of Edinburgh in Liverpool, 1998 with retired Admiral Mike Grettan who had just taken over running the DoE award Credit: ITV

The North West region's MPs have also been paying tribute.

Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said:

"This is obviously a very sad day for Her Majesty, the Royal Family and the whole country. Prince Philip gave his unwavering support to The Queen, both as husband & consort.Today we pause to honour him & to offer our sincerest thanks for his devout faithfulness to our country."

Afzal Khan, MP for Manchester Gorton said:

"Prince Philip was first & foremost a public servant who dedicated his life to our country. His commitment & devotion to The Queen will be his greatest legacy.My thoughts are with the entire Royal Family mourning the loss of a husband, father, grandfather & great-grandfather."

Simon Fell, MP for Barrow & Furness said:

"Such a sad day for us all. A tremendous life of service. May he rest in peace."

Paul Maynard MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys said:

"Saddened to hear the news His Royal Highness Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away. His service to our Queen and our country and to so many people through his charitable work will not be forgotten. My thoughts are with Her Majesty and our Royal Family."

Rebecca Long-Bailey, MP for Salford & Eccles said:

"Deepest condolences and thoughts with the Queen and all the Royal Family on this very sad news."

The sporting world has also been paying tribute.

Aintree falls silent to remember the Duke of Edinburgh Credit: ITV

Two minutes' silence were held at Aintree during the Grand National Festival, and at Lancashire Cricket Ground where players are wearing black armbands.

From the world of football, many of our North West clubs have been offering their condolences and sharing special photographs of the Duke.

Burnley Football Club have posted photographs of the Duke of Edinburgh meeting their Cup Final team in 1962. The game was against Tottenham Hotspur.

Blackburn Rovers Football club said:

"Blackburn Rovers are saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this very difficult time."

Paralympian Hannah Cockroft, who lives in Chester and met The Duke a couple of times and was also involved in his Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, said

"He cared deeply about the youth in our Country, keeping them active and supported. Rest in Peace."