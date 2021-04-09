Tributes are being paid across the North West to Prince Philip, who has died at the age of 99. Whether you want to lay flowers, attend a memorial event, or sign a book of condolence, here are the official events taking place where you are.

GREATER MANCHESTER

The flag over Manchester Central Library flies at half mast this afternoon to mark the start of eight days of national mourning. Credit: Manchester City Council

The Union Flag on Manchester Central Library will be flown at half-mast for the eight days of national mourning. An online book of condolence will open tomorrow, (April 10). You can sign it by clicking here. People are encouraged to not lay flowers or dedications to Prince Philip in the city at this time and to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, including social distancing.

Salford Cathedral announced sung vespers would be live-streamed at 5pm on Friday afternoon.

Wigan Council tweeted to say that a book of condolence would be open at Wigan Parish Church tomorrow (April 10) from 11am to 1pm. Details of an online book of condolence will be shared in due course.

In Bury, an online book of condolence will be opened here shortly.

The Mayor of Bolton Council said that flags will be flown at half-mast and books of condolence opened for the Bolton community to visit.

Oldham Council said that due to coronavirus restrictions, condolence books will not be available to sign in person, but there will be one opened online.

Residents in Tameside can share their sympathies on an online book of condolence.

MERSEYSIDE

Liverpool City Council has opened an online book of condolence, which has already been signed by members of the public hundreds of times.

Liverpool Cathedral said it would be open Saturday from 11am-3pm for those who wish to pray for the Duke and the Royal Family.

Knowsley Council and Sefton Council said they will open an online book of condolence soon.

Residents in Wirral can sign an online book of condolence here.

LANCASHIRE

Lancashire County Council say that during the period of mourning, all flags on public buildings in the county will be flown at half-mast.

To sign an online book of condolence and find out more about how Lancashire will be marking the death of HRH Prince Philip, click here.

In Chorley, the council said flags on all Council buildings are currently being flown at half-mast. An online book of condolence will also be available for residents to sign virtually here.

Blackburn with Darwen Council will also be lowering the flag on Civic buildings as a mark of respect and an online book of condolence is available to sign for those who wish to pay their respects.

Details of a Service of Thanksgiving at Blackburn Cathedral on the Sunday before the funeral, will follow in due course. Numbers able to attend that Cathedral service will be restricted, so livestreaming arrangements are being explored.

CHESHIRE

Halton Borough Council will be flying flags at its buildings at half-mast.

Books of Condolence will be opened for members of the public to express their sympathies. From Monday 12 April, they will be located at:

Halton Direct Link, Runcorn Shopping City, Runcorn WA7 2ES

Halton Direct Link, 7 Brook Street, Widnes WA8 6NB

Both Direct Links are open 9am-1pm Monday to Friday.

Halton Council says further announcements will be made in due course.

Flag flying at half-mast in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh at Warrington Town Hall.

Warrington Council said all civic and council-run meetings and events scheduled are currently being reviewed during this period of mourning.

Cheshire West and Chester Council said on its website that it will shortly share ways in which the borough will mark the death.

CUMBRIA

A number of flags located around South Lakeland will be flown at half-mast.

Due to Covid restrictions residents are being encouraged to leave their condolence messages online on the Buckingham Palace e-Book.

In South Lakeland, approved locations to lay flowers are: