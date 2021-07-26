A North West B&B has been crowned one of the "best in the world".

The Avenue, in Blackpool, won a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2021 in the ‘Best of the Best’ category.

The guest house, close to Blackpool Tower and Central Pier, received an ‘excellent’ rating on all but one of its online reviews.

One review reads: “The best guest house we have ever stayed in, brilliant owners that can’t do enough to make your stay perfect. This is our second visit and definitely won’t be our last.”

The Avenue Guest House, in Blackpool, was voted one of the best in the world. Credit: Lancs Live/MEN MEDIA

Another said: “What an amazing guest house. It is perfectly located in the central area of Blackpool so everything is no more than a ten minute walk away.

“It is immaculately clean and finished to a superb standard. Ian and Tracey are so lovely, they will do anything for you and nothing is too much trouble. We can’t wait to come back.”

A third review reads: “If you are planning a visit to Blackpool this needs to be your first choice. Would give it more than five stars if I could. Thanks for a great mini break and see you soon.”

The Old Stamp House restaurant in Ambleside was crowned "best in the world". Credit: ITV News

Out of 892 B&Bs in Blackpool that are listed on Tripadvisor, Avenue Guest House was rated number one.

It is the second business in our region to be handed a prestigious title from Tripadvisor.

The Old Stamp House in Ambleside was crowned in the top spot in the 2021 Travellers' Choice Awards by the review website.