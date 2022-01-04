Weather warning over snow and ice headed to the North West
The Met Office has issued a 'Yellow' weather warning for snow and ice headed to parts of the North West this Friday morning.
Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west overnight on Thursday into Friday are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow in areas above 200 metres.
Weather forecasters say we can expect mainly around 2 to 5cm, possibly as much as 10cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent.
In a weather update released on Tuesday morning the Met Office said the icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths could lead to disruption.
Areas affected for the Yellow warning include:
Blackburn with Darwen
Blackpool
Cumbria
Greater Manchester
Lancashire
Merseyside
Warrington
What to expect:
Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.