Weather warning over snow and ice headed to the North West

Met Office map of yellow warning areas for Friday. Credit: The Met Office

The Met Office has issued a 'Yellow' weather warning for snow and ice headed to parts of the North West this Friday morning.

Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west overnight on Thursday into Friday are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow in areas above 200 metres.

Weather forecasters say we can expect mainly around 2 to 5cm, possibly as much as 10cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent.

In a weather update released on Tuesday morning the Met Office said the icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths could lead to disruption.

Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough. These showers will turn increasingly to rain and sleet at lower levels through Friday morning, before steadily easing from the west through the afternoon ahead of an area of rain and milder conditions. The Met Office

A blanket of snow covers Disley in Stockport

Areas affected for the Yellow warning include:

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

What to expect:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.