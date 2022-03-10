A family who fled the war in Ukraine say they are grateful to the Northwich community for making them feel welcome.

Hanna Shakula, together with daughters Viktoriia, 15 and Anastasiia, six, managed to join her sister Nataliya and husband Brian Read in Hartford.

Sadly, Hanna’s husband Valeriy must stay behind to defend their country but it is something he does willingly and has signed up for the Army reservists.

Hanna, her daughters and sister Nataliya joined a vigil in solidarity with Ukraine, held in Barons Square, Northwich, on Friday evening where they received a round of applause.

They also met civic dignitaries including Northwich Mayor Cllr Sam Naylor and Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury, who secured visas to get the family out just before the Russian invasion began.

Nataliya, a quantity surveyor, said: “It was really nice to see the support of Northwich people and the elected representatives, to see that they care.

"It was mentioned that some Ukrainians would be seeking refuge here. And people were cheering and clapping. We felt really welcome.”

Nataliya met husband Brian 18 years ago when his company opened a Mothercare franchise in Kyiv and she worked for the shop fitters.

She added: “My sister and family have been saying how friendly English people are.

"They give free English lessons in Northwich Library so they went there in their first week. Hanna said the teacher is amazing.”

The family had lived in Ukrainian capital Kyiv where Hanna worked in a farm shop and her husband Valeriy was a security guard at an American school.

Russian missiles have destroyed houses near the school which has now been commandeered by the Ukrainian military.

Relief at getting her daughters to safety is tempered by the fact her husband, other relatives and friends are still in danger.

Hanna speaks to her husband on the phone every day. He is now staying at their property in a village near Kyiv that was to have been their dream home along with his parents, sister and family.

Fortunately, it is ‘quiet at the moment’. There is a cellar for shelter if the bombing starts.

Nataliya said: “He went yesterday to sign up for the Territorial Army and is waiting for someone to contact him.”

She continued: “Hanna’s daughter Viktoriia is older and seems OK but the younger one is crying nearly every night wanting to see her father.”

Nataliya’s husband Brian, a manager with the National Highways agency, is grateful to MP Mike Amesbury and his team for helping to get his extended family to safety.

He believes the Government should do more to allow other Ukrainians fleeing the war zone into the UK.

Brian made a plea for local schools to accept his two nieces, who are keen to resume their education. Hanna would also like to find work.

But she hopes to return to Ukraine with her family to be reunited with her husband one day.

Mr Amesbury said: “I’m just so pleased that I and my team could get Hanna and her family out despite considerable obstacles and bureaucracy in our way.

“My thoughts are with the husband Valeriy, who has remained behind, fighting for freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”

He added: “Our community in Northwich and the Weaver Vale constituency have already embraced Hanna and the family, displaying true solidarity and that community spirit that is second to none.”

