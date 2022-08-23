The Wanted's Tom Parker has been posthumously shortlisted for an award for a documentary about a cancer charity concert he organised six months before his death.

The singer from Bolton died in a hospice near his south-east London home on 30 March from an inoperable brain tumour at the age of 33.

After his diagnosis, Parker campaigned for brain tumour awareness and organised a star-studded concert, called Inside My Head, at the Royal Albert Hall last September which raised money for Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

Tom Parker has been nominated for a National Television Award

The Channel 4 documentary of the same name captured Parker arranging the event alongside footage of him and his family learning to live with his illness.

It has now been nominated for a National Television Award, against Kate Garraway, who won the authored documentary category last year for a programme about her family’s life after her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for Covid-19.

Kate Garraway has also been nominated

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been shortlisted this year for her follow-up programme, Caring for Derek, where Draper and Garraway share insight into their family lives as he continues to battle long-term effects from the virus.

Also nominated in the category is Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next; Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer And Me; and Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family And Autism.

Katie Price is also nominated for a programme with her son Harvey

The 27th National Television Awards will be hosted by comedian and presenter Joel Dommett at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 15 September, with the results to be announced live on ITV.

