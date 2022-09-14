What the King's support means to British Muslims in Manchester

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Tasha Kacheri

King Charles III visited the British Muslim Heritage Centre in Manchester in 2019.

It was a visit that many people there say was important, as the then Prince of Wales had a real interest in Islam and was keen to encourage others to be more open about faith and beliefs.

Saima Alvi and her family have always been proud of their British Muslim heritage. As as a child, she attended the Queen's Silver jubilee celebrations with her parents.

Then she took her own children to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Saima has met King Charles on a couple of occasions and says while she is not a royalist she did cry when she found out that the Queen had died.

Saima said: "I cried because the Queen is the Queen, she's been part of my life."

"The Queen is a grandmother, I have an elderly mother and she was just a constant there and she worked very hard for this country"

While there's been much debate on how people feel about the Queen's death across different communities, Saima believes that we should focus on the person, not the politics.

Shafiq Saddiq lead a tour for the then Prince of Wales, and showed him around the exhibition centre highlighting the work that British Muslims have done for the country.

Among King Charles III's many titles is Defender of the Faith, a title that many think will grow to protector of all faiths.