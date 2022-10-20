Proposals for the first solar farm on the Isle of Man have been launched today in a bid to provide affordable green energy on the Island.

Peel Cubico Renewables (PCR) have put forward the plans for what they call the 'Billown Solar Farm' to be built in Malew near Castletown.

The plans coincide with the Isle of Man Government's Climate Change Plan and its commitment for the electricity sector to be 100% green by 2030.

PCR say the plans would generate enough power to meet more than 5% of the Isle of Man’s current electricity demand.

It would also help to provide long-term stability and independence for the Isle of Man’s energy supply with less reliance on and exposure to volatile oil and gas prices.

The Isle of Man was designated as a UNESCO Biosphere in 2016 in recognition of its special environment, culture, heritage and economy. Credit: Isle of Man Government

Island residents are being asked for their views on the new facility which would be built on 84 acres of agricultural land to the west of Malew Road (A3) and south of Douglas Road (A7).

It would have a capacity of around 26MW – enough to power up to 7,700 homes per year, almost 20% of homes on the Island.

An onsite substation is included in the plans which would connect to a nearby grid network.

A battery storage facility would also store electricity generated during periods of low demand and re-distribute it to the grid when demand is high, or the network is down.

The project represents an investment of around £30m across the 40-year anticipated life of the project, at no cost to the public finances.

It would offset at least 11,000 tonnes of carbon - the equivalent of approximately 6,500 fewer car journeys per year.

PCR say the farm could be operational as early as 2023 if the plans gain approval.

Under the new climate plan, the Isle of Man Government has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Credit: Isle of Man Government

PCR is a joint venture formed a year ago between natural resources and energy business Peel NRE (part of Peel L&P) and Cubico Sustainable Investments, one of the world’s largest privately-owned renewable energy companies.

Stephen Snowdon, Planning & Development Manager at Peel Cubico Renewables said: “Our vision for this solar farm supports both the Isle of Man’s response to climate change and the Government’s ambitions for renewable energy projects to help secure a bright economic future for the Island.

He continued: “We also recognise the cost-of-living crisis facing Island consumers and believe that the Billown solar scheme will offer a fantastic opportunity for stable, low-cost green energy to be made available to all Island residents and businesses."

The public consultation runs until 13 November 2022 with more information available here.

