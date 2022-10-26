Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver has been pictured arriving in Australia, sparking rumours that she is among the line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The reality show is returning to the jungles of Australia after Covid-19 restrictions forced the last two series to be filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Cleaver, who has played Eileen Grimshaw on the Cobbles for more than two decades, was spotted touching down at Brisbane airport.

Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood are also rumoured to be among the line-up. Credit: PA images

Her arrival followed after Love Island and TOWIE star Olivia Attwood and Radio X DJ Chris Moyles, who were also pictured at the airport.

The new series, which is launching on 6 November at 9pm, will see a new batch of famous faces creepy crawlers, challenges, and trials to avoid being voted out by viewers.

ITV has not yet confirmed any of the contestants in the new line-up, saying they will do so in due course.

The Australian set for the show was closed on Monday, 24 October, for 24 hours following reports of severe flooding in the area.

A spokeswoman for ITV said: “We closed site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather."

Ant and Dec are returning to host the popular show, with a recent trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter back into the jungle.

The Geordie duo have hosted the reality programme since its launch in 2002, though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018.

Ant and Dec will be back for the new series. Credit: ITV

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly also confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return to ITV on 6 November at 9pm.

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.