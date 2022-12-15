The Met Office has issued the first yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the North West - but it could escalate to amber if conditions worsen.

It will be in place from 03:00 and 21:00 on Sunday 18 December, with 1-3cm of snow expected at low levels and up to 15cm on high ground north of the central belt.

The Pennines and higher parts of Cumbria are at the most risk - where the snow, strong winds and potential freezing rain could combine to present very difficult conditions.

There will be possible travel delays on roads leaving vehicles and passengers stranded, along with cancelled rail and air travel.

The yellow warning for snow covers the whole of the North West for Sunday, 18 December. Credit: Met Office

The Met Office warns that frozen pathways and roads may lead to slippery surfaces which could increase the risk of injuries and accidents.

Power cuts may occur and other services could be affected, such as mobile phone coverage.

The warning will be reviewed tomorrow morning and updated if necessary.

What to expect from a yellow warning for snow

Some rural communities could become cut off

