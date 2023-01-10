Homes and businesses could be flooded in parts of the North West, forecasters have warned, as "persistent heavy rain" continues.

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for rain throughout the day, covering much of Lancashire and south Cumbria until 8pm on Tuesday 10 January.

"Some disruption” is expected, including “flooding of a few homes and businesses”, “spray” on toads, increased journey times, and “possible” power cuts.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin described the outlook for Tuesday as “a rather dull and damp affair” with “gusty winds”.

But he added that it will be “milder than Monday”, with temperatures in the double digits for much of the UK.

Mr Deakin said: "There will be heavy and persistent rain for north-west England and parts of Wales, and, because it has been so wet recently, this extra rain could cause some issues, so we do have Met Office yellow warnings in place.”

The Environment Agency, which covers England, has issued 29 warnings, mostly clustered in Dorset where flooding is “expected”, along with 90 alerts across the country, where flooding is “possible”.

Credit: PA images

Christopher Martin, National Highways Regional Operations Manager, said: “Even light or moderate rain can have an impact on visibility and vehicle performance, so it’s important to adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey. This advice is especially important during the autumn and winter season when weather conditions are traditionally more adverse.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling when it is raining, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather.

Find the latest information on flooding in the region from the Environment Agency: