The North West faces further risk of flooding as the Met Office issues a weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds.

The areas affected are Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside.

Rain is expected to move in from the South West on Friday, 13 January, and then continue into the weekend.

The Environment Agency say 81 flood warnings are in place across England, with more than 20 issued for the North West.

The Met Office has said that the spell of wet weather will also be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of more than 40mph.

People should also be aware of potential disruption to travel and power supplies.

The rain and strong winds will clear up on Saturday, 14 January, but the warning will remain in place until midday.

Find the latest information on flooding in the region from the Environment Agency: