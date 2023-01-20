Three dads who want to get suicide prevention on the school curriculum are taking their petition to parliament after receiving the backing

Andy Airey from Cumbria, Mike Palmer from Greater Manchester and Tim Owen from Norfolk came together after their daughters took their own lives.

Between September and October 2022, the trio walked more than 600 miles to raise awareness of young suicide, winning widespread support from the public.

They raised more than £1 million for charity and garnered awareness for their petition.

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK, and the dads believe the subject should be being discussed in schools.

The petition hopes to help it be spoken about in a safe and age-appropriate way.

They set out to get 100,000 signatures on the online petition, but have now received more than 155,000 which means that it will be discussed in parliament.

A total of 27 cross-party MPs signed a parliamentary motion to demand action in September 2022 including Rochdale's Tony Lloyd.

But, Conservative MP for Don Valley in Yorkshire, Nick Fletcher, will be leading the debate with a date for the reading soon to follow.

The dads have so far completed two walks to raise awareness, the first in October 2021 where they trekked 300 miles between their homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk.

(Left to right) Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey, also known as 3 Dads Walking Credit: Papyrus/3 Dads Walking

Their most recent walk began in Belfast in September 2022, where they walked to the Northern Ireland assembly at Stormont.

A flight to Edinburgh followed, where they continued their walk from the Scottish parliament at Holyrood.

And from there they walked down the country, through the North West and down to the Welsh Assembly at the Senedd, before walking across to London and finishing at Westminster in October.

The trio were also given the Pride of Britain Special Recognition award in October 2022.