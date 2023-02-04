The sister of missing mother Nicola Bulley has questioned a police theory that her sister fell in a river.

In a Facebook status, posted on Friday evening, Ms Bulley's sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to "keep an open mind" as there is "no evidence whatsoever" that the dog walker fell in the river.

"Off the back of the latest Police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it's just a theory," she said.

"Everyone needs to keep an open mind as not all CCTV and leads have been investigated fully, the police confirmed the case is far from over."

Police gave a press conference on Friday, and doubled-down on their initial claims that they believe there has been no third-party involvement in her disappearance.

Superintendent Sally Riley said Lancashire police believe Nicola fell into the River Wyre.

On Saturday, the search for the 45-year-old entered its ninth day.

Search teams from Lancashire Constabulary are continuing to trawl the River Wyre near St Michael's.

Ms Bulley's friend, Emma White, also cast doubt on the police theory, telling broadcasters it was based on "limited information".

"When we are talking about a life we can't base it on a hypothesis - surely we need this factual evidence," she said.

"That's what the family and all of us are holding on to - that we are sadly no further on than last Friday.

"We still have no evidence, and that's why we're out together in force.

"You don't base life on a hypothesis."

Nicola last seen walking her dog Willow

Police have also called upon the public to look out for items of clothing that Nicola would have been wearing when she disappeared. They believe they could be in or around the River Wyre.

Nicola was believed to be wearing:

Ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket

A black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat worn underneath the gilet

Tight-fitting black jeans

Long green walking socks tucked into her jeans

Ankle-length green Next wellies

A necklace

A pale blue Fitbit.

Nicola's last known movements are being poured over by police

Police believe the mortgage adviser went missing in just "a 10-minute window" while she was walking her dog, Willow, close to the River Wyre, after dropping off her daughters - aged six and nine - at school.

Ms Bulley had logged in to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am, which ended at 9.30am with her phone still connected to the call.

She was seen by another dog walker at 9.10am - the last known sighting - and police traced telephony records of her mobile phone as it remained on a bench overlooking the river at 9.20am.

The device was found by a dog walker at around 9.35am, with Willow nearby.

