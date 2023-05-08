Liverpool City Council is facing criticism after some people had to be helped out of the Eurovision welcome party on Sunday 7 May amid fears of overcrowding and organisational issues.

The National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome was held at St George's Plateau to kick off the week of Eurovision in the city, with performances from Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Lightning Seeds and Atomic Kitten among others.

On the council's twitter page, a post read: "Crowds are giving a fantastic Liverpool reception to the acts performing at the National Lottery Eurovision Big Welcome. The event started on time and is running as planned."

But some fans raised concerns about the sheer volume of people in the space provided and how things were being managed by security.

A number of people were seen being carried over barriers to get out of the concert area after becoming distressed.

An announcer on stage said the concert would not be able to begin until people had spread out and stated the organisers did not expect the event to be as busy as it is. The organisers later clarified that numbers were within those expected as it was a ticketed event.

Several people took to online to respond to the council's tweet. One said: "Horrendous crowd management tonight, not to mention the @TNLUK presenter asking a the crowd to surge forward to get as close the the stage and cause several people to be crushed. Absolutely disgusting, never mind the bottleneck egress. This event needs serious reviewing!!"

Another added: "Are you seriously saying this? My girlfriend had to get carried over the barrier because it was so unsafe, and that was after ages of trying to get out. You trapped people in with barriers and didn't let people leave. Don't host 21,000 people if you can't keep them safe."

Other eyewitnesses described seeing people looking distressed and concerned at the overcrowding. One person at the concert said they had seen around 40 people being helped over the barriers.

Presenter Joel Dommett was then heard encouraging people in the crowd to spread out.

The event organisers have been approached for a response.

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said: “Stewards assisted a few people who were uncomfortable in the crowd.

"The event started on time and is getting a great reception from the audience.”

"We continue to monitor the situation throughout the show to make sure people are comfortable."

