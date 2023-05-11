Drivers are being warned to be careful on the roads after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and rain.

The alert for heavy showers is in place from 11:30am until 7pm on Thursday, covering Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cumbria.

Train journeys could also be affected by the weather warning and there could be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

The weather service added that some flooding of a few homes and businesses was possible and lightning strikes could damage a few buildings.

Short-term loss of power and other services was also possible, according to the Met Office.

