A pregnant mum killed in a crash on the motorway by a speeding motorist had pulled over onto the hard shoulder to answer a call, a pre-inquest hearing has heard.

Frankie Julia Hough, 38, was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and her four-year-old nephew Tobias on Saturday 13 May on the M66 in Greater Manchester.

She died in hospital, of head injuries, two days later.

The pre-inquest hearing, at Rochdale Coroners' Court , heard Ms Hough, from Chadderton in Oldham, was driving southbound on the motorway near Bury at around 3.10pm when she pulled over to answer a phone call.

It was then a BMW " being driven at excessive speed" crashed into the back of her car.

Adil Iqbal, 22, of Hope Street in Accrington, Lancs, has been charged with one offence of causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police thanked people who helped Frankie and her family at the scene. Credit: GoFundMe

Ms Hough's full name, date of birth and address in Chadderton were confirmed at the pre-inquest hearing, as well as her occupation as a 'reiki practitioner'.

She died at Royal Preston Hospital on 15 May, and was formally identified by her father Frank Hough, police coroner's officer Tracy Bunn added.

Giving brief circumstances of the crash, coroners' officer Bunn told the court: "Frankie was traveling on the M66 heading towards Manchester. Frankie pulled over to the hard shoulder. It's believed at this time she was answering a phone call.

"A vehicle being driven at excessive speed lost control causing the vehicle to collide with the rear of Frankie's car, causing it to rotate and come to rest in the main carriageway."