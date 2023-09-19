A total of £36.1 million was spent by visitors attending the Isle of Man TT over the summer.

A recent survey carried out by Tourism South East found more than 43,000 people visited the island to witness the races between 29 May and 10 June 2023.

It also revealed an increase in the average spend per head from £801 in 2019 to £834.

It was carried out to assess how valuable the TT is to the Isle of Man economy, while also examining key visitor behaviours.

One of those behaviours saw a 30.6% increase in those travelling by air, compared to 2019.

Riders race around a closed 37.73-mile course made up of public roads in the Isle of Man. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Other findings include:

79.2% of visitors to the TT were staying in paid accommodation and 7.6% were on a package trip.

The average length of stay of all visitors was 6.09 nights resulting in 261,053 nights.

32.4% of visitors were camping and 23.5% stayed in a hotel or guesthouse.

90.7% of all visitors were from the British Islands and Ireland.

38.3% of visitors were between 50 – 64 years old, followed by 22.6% in the 30 – 49 year age group and 18.9% of those who were 65 years or over.

98.2% of all visitors felt that their trip to the Isle of Man had met or exceeded their expectations.

The Isle of Man TT attracts thousands of racing fans from around the world. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Minister for the Department of Enterprise, Tim Johnston MHK said: “The Isle of Man TT Races is not only an essential part of the Island’s heritage, it provides a vital source of income for our businesses and the wider economy.

"Therefore it is incredibly positive to see visitor numbers for the TT continuing to return to pre-pandemic levels despite the economic challenges that so many people have faced around the world.

"As part of the TT’s overarching strategy focussed on ensuring the long term sustainability of the event, this year saw the introduction of a new schedule designed to create further travel opportunities for visiting fans and maximise existing capacity.

"The continued adoption of this schedule combined with the additional ferry capacity and the benefits brought by the Digital Broadcast Strategy such as increased global accessibility of the event via live coverage and the rapidly growing digital audience, provide great optimism for sustained growth in visitor numbers for TT 2024 and beyond.“

Dates for the Isle of Man TT 2024 have been confirmed with the racing fortnight starting on Monday 27 May and concluding with the Senior TT race on Saturday 8 June.

