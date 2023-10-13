Play Brightcove video

Video from Isle of Man Government/Liverpool Waters

A bridge and pontoon have been installed to the new Isle of Man ferry terminal, in what government is calling a 'giant step closer' to completion.

The installation took place over three days, including a specialist crane ship carrying the pontoon, bridge and ramp into place.

Now in place, it will provides the floating platform to link the bridge to the quayside.

Berthing trials are expected to take place for the Liverpool ferry in early 2024.

The Manannan is then expected to carry the terminal’s first passengers at the end of the March.

Meanwhile, the Steam Packet Company's flagship vessel will begin berthing trials in Liverpool later in 2024.

The Manxman is expected to start the trials prior to the beginning of the winter weekend sailings schedule.

The pontoon provides the floating platform to link the bridge with the quayside. Credit: Isle of Man Government/Liverpool Waters

The Chief Minister visited the ferry terminal to assess progress in March 2022, after the total costs exceeded £70m.

A bid to allocate a further £10m of funding to help pay for the project was put on hold in July.

Government say any part of the additional contingency funds which remain unused will be returned to the general reserve.

Members of the Isle of Man parliament are due to debate the additional cash in November.

