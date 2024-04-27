Play Brightcove video

Rob Mallard spoke to Granada Reports entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore about his role as patron for young people at the Tremor Foundation.

Rob Mallard is a familiar face in The Rovers Return, the actor has played Daniel Osbourne on Coronation Street since 2015.

He has spoken out about the condition essential tremor after he was diagnosed at the age of 14, but says his symptoms are slowly getting worse.

Essential tremor is a common neurological disorder that causes an uncontrollable shake or trembling in a part of the body.

Rob says "When I was diagnosed it was just my left hand, now it is both hands and I will get it in the diaphragm and I have had the head tremor in the past"

"It was something I didn't want to talk about, I just wanted to hide it, but I can't now because it is obvious."

The 29-year-old, who is from Oldham, is now using his time in the spotlight to educate others about the condition.

"A lot of people assume it is an anxiety disorder, even worse than that they can assume you are in withdrawal from having a drink"

The actor showed how the tremor becomes obvious when he picks up a glass

Rob has taken on the role as patron for young people at the Tremor Foundation and wants to help improve education about the condition and help people talk about it.

More than a million people live with the condition in the UK which is estimated to be eight to 10 times more common than Parkinson's disease.