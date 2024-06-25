Spanish Police searching for Jay Slater in Tenerife rescue Scottish hiker

Police searching for the Lancashire teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife have rescued a Scottish hiker.

Details emerged on a local police website on Monday night.

Jay, a 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, had travelled to attend the NRG Tenerife Weekender music festival with his friends.

He was reported missing on Monday 17 June.

A 'missing' poster for Jay Slater.

The Policia Local Buenavista del Norte say they came to the rescue of the 51-year-old hiker last Friday, 21 June, in the Barranco de la Asomada in the Los Carrizales neighbourhood.

They said: "Neighbours of the place observed how said hiker entered very early into an area of ​​difficult access not suitable for travel and after several hours passed without him returning to the starting point, they alerted the agents who were at that time in the area, search for missing young man, Jay Slater."

Credit: Policia Local Buenavista del Norte

"Tired and disoriented, he was located by the agents and the rescue team who helped him get out of the ravine.

"We want to thank these neighbours for raising awareness about this situation since due to the difficulty and lack of communication in the area, this hiker would not have been able to get out on his own without the help received."

