Fears continue to grow as the search for a British teenager who disappeared in rural Tenerife enters its second week.

Jay Slater, 19, called a friend and told her he was "in the middle of mountains with nothing around" and was attempting to walk the 10-hour trek back to his holiday apartment.

Here is everything we know so far about his disappearance:

Sunday, 16 June - the last sighting of Jay Slater:

The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, had travelled to attend the NRG Tenerife Weekender music festival with his friends.

He was in the Papagayo nightclub in the tourist resort of Playa de las Americas in the south of the island.

Jay Slater uploaded a photo to snapchat with his location. Credit: Snapchat

Monday, 17 June - Jay reported missing

In the early hours of Monday he was reportedly seen getting in a silver car with with people he had met over the course of the night and staying in an apartment in north Tenerife.

7.30am - Jay posts a picture on Snapchat from the doorway of the property he stayed at overnight, tagged as being in Rural de Teno park.

8.30am - He calls his friend, Lucy Law, telling her he had attempted to walk back to his accommodation after missing his bus – a journey that would take more than 10 hours.

In the frantic last phone call, Jay said he had “cut his leg” on a cactus and had “no idea where he was”.

Ms Law said her friend told her he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%”.

Jay’s phone runs out of battery shortly after with his last known location being in Rural de Teno park.

9.04am - He is reported missing.

Tuesday, 18 June - The search to find Jay begins

Local police and mountain rescue teams comb the area in the Rural de Teno Park near the village of Masca, close to a route which is popular with hikers.

His friend Lucy criticised Spanish police for their "lack of urgency" when she first reported Jay missing.

His family fly out to Tenerife to join the search.

Wednesday, 19 June - Jay's mother makes desperate plea

The search is temporarily moved to the Los Cristianos area in the south of the island due to a potential lead, but this is quickly discounted and the search returns north.

Mr Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, said she feared her son had “been taken against his will”.

She told ITV News: "It's over 48 hours now since he last had any contact with anybody. He's out there somewhere or somebody knows where he is. We just need to find my baby."

Thursday, 20 June - the search continues

The search returns to Rural de Teno park, around the village of Masca.

Emergency workers met in various locations throughout the day, combing bushes, overgrown terrain, hillsides and rivers but failed to find the missing teenager.

Friday, 21 June - Airbnb owner saw him walking along mountain path

Spanish police reject an offer of support from Lancashire Constabulary as the hunt continues.

Police, firefighters and search and rescue personnel combed a vast area of land in and around the village of Masca.

Search and rescue personnel carefully looked through dead palm trees covering a river at the bottom of the hillside near to an Airbnb property Jay had reportedly been driven to.

The owner of the property told reporters she saw Jay walk up the road past her property but did not see him again after that - describing the situation as worrying.

Saturday, 22 June - Mother issues direct plea to missing son

Jay’s mother issues a direct plea to her missing son on the sixth day of the hunt, saying: “We just need you home.”

Debbie also revealed there may have been a new sighting of Jay walking down the road with two men "looking worse for wear".

Rescue teams are scouring a 2,000ft-deep ravine in the remote, desert-like Teno Nature Reserve in a bid to find Jay, 19, on the sixth day of searching.

The search parties seemed noticeably smaller compared to other days – with only a handful of emergency workers visible in the village of Masca and the surrounding areas.

A firefighter looks over the village of Masca where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater continues. Credit: PA Images

Sunday, 23 June - One week since Jay Slater disappeared

Search teams narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where Jay’s phone last pinged.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in the Canary Island could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park.

Efforts appeared to be solely focused on the one area after days of searches in the village of Masca and the surrounding landscape.

Monday, 24 June - Fundraiser to "get Jay home" hits target

The search for Jay enters an eighth day.

Jay's mother says her family continues to cover the costs of staying in Tenerife despite a fundraiser, set up by the last person to speak to Jay Slater, hitting its target of £30,000.

