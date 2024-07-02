Play Brightcove video

Good Morning Britain's Richard Gaisford says the family are urging Police to continue their search for Jay Slater

The family of Jay Slater say "they are not giving up hope" as Spanish authorities call off the search for the 19 year old and authorities say "there is no current evidence of criminality" in the case

The teenager, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, has been missing in Tenerife since 17 June, when he vanished the morning after attending a music festival.

A spokesperson for Police in Tenerife said: 'The search is now over but the investigation remains open.'

The Civil Guard has indicated that there is nothing at this stage indicating that Jay was the victim of a crime.

Jay's Mum, Dad and brother along with close friends remain on the island and say they do not want to leave without answers.

The property where Jay Slater stayed in Masca the night before he disappeared

The family have been speaking to Police asking them to continue the search.

Search teams, along with helicopters and mountain experts have concentrated on looking in the area where Jay was last seen in the remote village of Masca.

The Go fund me page set up by Jay's friend Lucy Law is now up to nearly £50,000.

Lucy was the last one to speak to Jay as he phoned her at about 8:30am on Monday 17 June saying he was he had "missed a bus, had one per cent of battery left on his phone and was stuck in the middle of nowhere”.

A firefighter looks over the village of Masca, Tenerife, in the search for Jay Slater Credit: ITV News

Jay's Mum Debbie Duncan recently wrote on the fundraising page about how the money is being used, saying

"We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held. I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay. Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses."