The daughter of broadcaster and former MP is following in her father's footsteps after winning a seat in the General Election for the Conservative party.

Aphra Brandreth - daughter of former Chester Tory MP Gyles Brandreth - was elected to the new Chester South and Eddisbury seat.

She won with 19,905 votes, beating Labour's Angeliki Stogia, who polled 16,848, to secure the seat. Reform UK's Peter Langley came third.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain about his daughter's win, Gyles said her campaign was "entirely positive".

"I'm bursting with pride," he said. "Wearing my heart on my sleeve because Aphra Brandreth, against the odds, was chosen by the people to be their new MP with a majority of 3,000, over Labour and with Reform trailing.

"What's interesting about her campaign, I was up there watching it, trying to learn from her - and she's very much her mother's daughter - was that it was an entirely positive campaign, played locally.

"Her commitment to the community was extraordinary and she has achieved a wonderful result."

Gyles Brandreth was a Conservative MP representing the City of Chester until 1997. Credit: PA Images

He continued: "But as we know, I really feel today, my heart also goes out to all the losers of all the parties.

"They say you shouldn't take it personally, but you really do take it personally, they will have fought so hard and so long to achieve and they haven't, it's a tough day for them."

Ms Brandreth's win was the first Cheshire Tory win of the night with the result coming in just before former TV presenter Esther McVey was declared the winner in Tatton.

Just three Conservative MPs remain in the region, with Andrew Snowdon elected to represent Fylde.

Chester South and Eddisbury:

Aphra Brandreth, Conservative Party - 19,905

Steve Davies, Green Party - 2,278

Gillian Edwards, Independent - 1,611

Rob Herd, Liberal Democrats - 5,430

Peter Langley, Reform UK - 6,414

Angeliki Stogia, Labour Party - 16,848

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…