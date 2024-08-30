Influencer and reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague says her split from boxer Tommy Fury is "real life" and she wishes it was a "publicity stunt".

In the first vlog since their breakup, the 25-year-old said she will not publicly talk about why their relationship ended but will always “respect and have a lot of love” for Fury.

Hague has addressed the break-up at length in a video uploaded to her YouTube page following lots of online speculation over why the Love Island stars' split.

Molly-Mae addressed her split from Tommy Fury in her latest YouTube vlog.

“This is real life,” the 25-year-old said, who has a daughter named Bambi with Fury.

“It is not drama, it is not tea, it is not a publicity stunt – as much as I wish it was – this is real life and it’s very sad, and it’s very deep.”

Hague said “it just doesn’t feel right” to talk about the reasons for the split publicly,“ also out of respect for Tommy because it’s just not nice”.

“He is Bambi’s dad and I will always value him and respect him, and obviously always have a lot of love for him. We were together for five years, and it’s very, very sad,” she said.

Hague continued: “Everything over the last couple of weeks has been been blown way out of proportion, and it’s all got a bit carried away with itself and the last thing I want to do is be fuelling that fire any more and stirring the pot when it just doesn’t need to be stirred.”

Tommy and Molly share a daughter together called Bambi. Credit: Instagram

The TV star said the best thing for her is to “look to the future”, adding "it's not something that I want to go into or discuss”.

The video comes a day after professional boxer Fury addressed “false allegations” over his break-up, describing the rumours as “horrendous” and “heartbreaking”.

“These last few weeks have been heartbreaking,” the 25-year-old wrote. “The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this.”

Two weeks on from the break-up, Hague posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

Hague and Fury got engaged in July 2023. Just over a year later, they both wrote separate Instagram posts to announce their split.

Fury and Hague released separate statements on social media to announce their break-up. Credit: Instagram

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way," Hague said.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Less than an hour later, Fury said he was “heartbroken” to share the news, adding that Bambi was their “priority”.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast