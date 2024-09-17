Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer's last remaining Greens restaurant has closed with "immediate effect".

Greens issued an update to confirm that the they had done "everything possible to make it work" but the "business is untenable", and its doors have been closed permanently.The news of Sale site's closure comes just eight months after the shock closure of the original Greens restaurant in West Didsbury, south Manchester.

Greens has been trading in Greater Manchester for the past 33 years. Credit: MEN Media

Greens has been trading in Greater Manchester for the past 33 years, and was seen as a trailblazer in the food world for its vegan and vegetarian offerings.

The eatery was the brainchild of Sunday Brunch star Rimmer and his business partner Simon Connolly.

The duo had launched Greens on Stanley Square, Sale, in 2022, expanding the brand with a second site for the first time.

Greens was one of the first vegetarian restaurants in Manchester. Credit: MEN Media

The news of the sad end of the business was announced on Greens' Instagram account on Tuesday, 17 September.

The statement said: "It is with deep regret that the board of directors and shareholders have decided to close the doors permanently of Greens Sale with immediate effect.

"We've done everything possible to make this work, but it is now clear the business is untenable."We'd like to thank everyone, team members and guests, who have been on the Greens journey with us."

Rimmer has yet to make his own comment on the closure on his social media feeds.

When he announced the news about the original Greens closing, he shared a video message explaining how a huge rent hike, and rising energy bills, made keeping the Didsbury restaurant impossible.

He said at the time: "Well this is a very sad day. After 33 years of running Greens in Didsbury we've unfortunately had to close the door."Our landlords have increased the rent in the region of 35%, the cost of raw materials, the cost of heat, light and power, employing people and general food costs have meant the business has unfortunately become unviable so with immediate effect we have shut the door."

He went on to say it was a "heartbreaking day" and thanked staff who had worked for Greens over the years, as well as suppliers, customers, neighbours and friends.Greens was the first entirely veggie restaurant in the UK to be in the Good Food Guide and also received an AA Rosette in 1992, which it had retained until closure.

