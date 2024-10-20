Weather warnings for strong winds and rain has been issued for the North West and Isle of Man as the region is hit by the first named storm of the season, Storm Ashley.

Heavy downpours and 80mph winds are predicted in places, with the storm “likely” to bring a threat of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office has said.

A yellow warning for wind came into place for the North West of England and Isle of Man at 3am on Sunday, 20 October, and runs until into early Monday, 21 October.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said “very strong, severe gales” on Sunday coincide with high spring tides, which could also result in “very large waves”.

What to expect from Storm Ashley

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some roads and bridges may close

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

There are flood warnings and alerts across the the North West of England including:

Cumbrian coastline at Barrow in Furness, around Bigger, Rampside and Vickerstown

Cumbrian coastline at Barrow in Furness between North and South Walney, Cavendish and Ramadan Docks

Mersey Estuary at Arpley Bridge, Warrington

There are several tidal flood warnings for the Isle of Man, which can be found here.

Ferries to and from the Isle of Man will be severely disrupted on Sunday as Storm Ashley hits the British Isles. Credit: ITV News

The Isle of Man Steampacket Company there are gale warnings in place all through the weekend for marine traffic, which has forced most scheduled ferries to and from the island to be cancelled.

They say services to Liverpool are currently expected to be less impacted by the weather, although the 15:00 sailing on Sunday, and its return, are subject to a weather warning due to the high winds and anticipated sea state.

Winds are expected to ease on Monday with rain moving into the South East, the Met Office says, with the North expected to remaining blustery for much of the week.

