P assengers on the Merseyrail network are being prompted to donate "A Pound for Zoe's Place" when buying tickets in the latest push to save a vital children's hospice.

Zoe’s Place has been in operation for the last 30 years and had hoped to build a new £3.5m hospice close to its current location in Yew Tree Lane, Liverpool.

But, on 7 October trustees at the West Derby hospice announced a lengthy planning process left them no choice but to close the hospice at the end of 2024 unless £5 million could be raised by 9 November.

Since the announcement, £2.5 million has been donated and raised through fundraisers including a celebrity comedy show and marathon livestreams.

As the deadline to secure the remaining money approaches, Merseyrail has begun inviting its roughly 90,000 daily customers to donate £1 to Zoe's Place during the ticket purchasing process.

Merseyrail Managing Director Neil Grabham said: "When we heard about the challenges facing Zoe’s Place the whole Merseyrail team were focused on helping in any way we could.

"We know many of our customers will also be looking for a way to show their support.

“This hospice has been a lifeline for countless families, and we want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to contribute to saving this vital service.”

Merseyrail passengers will be asked whether they would like to donate £1 to Zoe's Place as they purchase their tickets.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne has also been raising money for Zoe's Place, and recently called on the Chancellor Rachel Reeves to review the way hospices are funded to ensure seriously ill children do "not have to rely on charity to get the support they need".

At the unveiling of Merseyrail's new scheme, Ian Byrne said: "So many great people and organisations have come together to keep Zoe’s Place in Liverpool and to urgently raise the funds needed to build the planned new world class children's hospice in the heart of West Derby, serving the whole of Merseyside.

“We are all working hard to make this happen for the incredible children, families and staff of this very special place in our city. It’s certainly a huge ask to raise £5 million in a matter of weeks, but if any city can do this, it’s Liverpool.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...