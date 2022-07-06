The Tory MP with London's most marginal seat has quit her government job in protest at Boris Johnson's leadership.

Felicity Buchan won her seat in Kensington with a majority of just 150 votes and worked as parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The seat had previously been held by Labour's Emma Dent Coad, whom Ms Buchan narrowly beat to take power in the constituency for the Conservatives.

In a letter posted to Twitter, she said “the current situation is untenable”, adding: “It is with great sadness that I tender my resignation as Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

“It has been a huge honour to have served in this department at a time when energy security and the transition to net zero are so critical.

“However, I am afraid that you have lost the confidence of my constituents and me. The current situation is untenable.

“I believe passionately in Conservative values and want to ensure that we are implementing Conservative policies without distractions. That requires fresh leadership and it requires a new vision for the country. That vision must be a country of low taxes and high growth; we must be the party of aspiration.

“I will continue to devote my efforts to serving the people of Kensington.”

Her resignation came as Johnson battled to retain grip on power as support drifted away.

But despite 27 walkouts, the Prime Minister told MPs at PMQs that he is determined to remain prime minister.

