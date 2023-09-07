London NHS Foundation Trust charged with corporate manslaughter of 22-year-old

Charges have been authorised following a Met investigation into the death of Alice Figueiredo at Goodmayes Hospital on 7 July 2015.

The CPS authorised the Met to charge North East London NHS Foundation Trust with corporate manslaughter and an offence under section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Alice was 22 years old at the time of her death and was a patient at the hospital. An investigation was launched into the death on 7 July 2015.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command carried out a number of enquiries and a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in March 2021.

Benjamin Aninakwa, 52, of St Francis Way, Grays, was also charged with gross negligence manslaughter and an offence under section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act. He was a ward manager at Goodmayes Hospital.

They will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 4 October.

Detectives have met with Alice's family and informed them of this development.

Criminal proceedings are now active and the defendants have the right to a fair trial. Nothing should be shared or reported that could prejudice this process.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...