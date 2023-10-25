Justin Henry: Missing man, 34, may have been murdered, police say

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Justin Henry in south London now believe he may have been murdered.

Mr Henry, 34, was last seen on CCTV buying food at a McDonald's drive-thru on London Road, Croydon at around 9.50pm on Sunday, October 15.

He was reported missing the following day, and his family have not heard anything from him since, which they say is totally out of character.

Investigators now believe Mr Henry drove from the McDonalds to nearby Waddon New Road, where his silver Mercedes E Class remained for around two-and-a-half hours.

The car was later found in the early hours of Wednesday, October 18, in Kingswood Drive, in the SE19 area.

Mr Henry's silver Mercedes E Class was later found at a road nearby the McDonalds. Credit: Met Police

It is unclear who was driving the vehicle when it arrived there, shortly after 1am on Monday, October 16, due to indistinct CCTV image of the driver, but Justin’s family state that it was not him.

Police have carried out forensic examinations of an address in Croydon and Mr Henry's car, as well as extensive CCTV and phone inquiries, but they still desperately need more information about the man's disappearance.

Mr Henry was last seen in person on the evening of Sunday, October 15, at the home of his partner in Brixton.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Wood said: “Sadly, yesterday we had to inform Mr Henry’s family that we are treating his disappearance as a murder investigation. You can only imagine how devastating this will be for all those who love and care for him.

“I know his loved ones will still be hoping and praying that Justin will still be found safe and well.

"However, the absence of any proof that Justin is alive, the circumstances around his disappearance, which his family say is totally out of character, and forensic evidence we have gathered, all suggest that he has come to serious harm and may have been murdered.

"Along with his family, we sincerely hope this is not the case, and that is why we are reaching out to the public to help us find out what has happened to him.

"Please think about the anguish of Justin’s family and if you have any information that could assist, contact us.

"Please search you memory, and if you think you can help, then call police, or you can call Crimestoppers, they are totally anonymous and never ask for your name. But however you choose, please do call if you think you have anything that could assist.

“Don’t worry if you think your information will not be important, it could be the vital piece of the puzzle that helps us find Justin and brings his family the answers they so desperately want, need and deserve.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter/X @MetCC. Please quote Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

