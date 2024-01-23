Four men have been jailed for life for murdering two rappers who were fatally stabbed and shot in a "horrific" gang-style revenge attack.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31, were discovered with fatal injuries at a house in Ilford, ast London, on 25 October 2022.

A third man caught up in the attack was shot in the head and "left for dead" while a fourth man managed to escape.

Zain Mirza, 21, from Newham, Ayaanle Ali Adan, 20, from Barking, Mahad Gouled, 22, from Enfield and Chibiuke Ohanweh, 21, from Romford had denied all the charges.

hey were convicted of two counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

Now all have been jailed for life at the Old Bailey.

Saydi Abu Sheikh (pictured) was stabbed 28 times and shot four times while Zakariya was stabbed five times and shot at least seven times Credit: Met Police/PA

Mirza, had "procured" the murders in revenge for the killing of his 19-year-old brother Mohammed Usman Mirza in 2019, the trial heard.

One of those convicted over the killing was “closely associated” with Mr Sheikh, jurors were told.

At least 41 shots had been fired in the house, the court heard.

Mirza claimed he was in Manor Park dealing drugs and celebrating a friend’s birthday at the time of the killings while Ohanweh, Adan and Gouled also denied involvement.

The "murderous attack" involved four men with firearms who travelled to Henley Road, Ilford, in the white SUV, which had cloned registration plates, prosecutor John Price KC said.

The burned out car was later found on nearby Ronnie Lane a few minutes after the attack, together with clothing in the back of the vehicle which helped police identify the gunmen.

Mr Price had described a “scene of bloody carnage” which greeted police and paramedics called to Henley Road, Ilford.

He said: “In an upstairs room were two young men, both dead or dying. They had each been shot and stabbed many times.

“A third young man, gravely wounded, had been left for dead. Though he sustained a gunshot wound which had passed through his head, he was to survive.

“It was later discovered that a fourth man had run from the back of the house when a group of attackers armed with guns had forced their way in. He is lucky to have escaped with his life.”

A survivor, Ali Sheikh, later told police that a group of men had forced the door and fired twice, with one bullet grazing his shoulder.

Another man, Zachary Abdi, was upstairs and hid in the space between a bed and the wall to evade the attackers.

