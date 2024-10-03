A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a suspected acid attack outside a school in west London.

A 14-year-old girl was left with potentially life-changing injuries while a boy aged 16 and a 27-year-old woman were also injured after a substance, believed to be acidic, was thrown at them outside Westminster Academy on Monday afternoon.

Both the 16-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman have been discharged.

Police believe the teenagers were approached by a lone suspect on Alfred Road, with a member of staff left injured after she rushed to help. The suspect is then thought to have fled on an e-scooter down Harrow Road.

Westminster Academy closed on Tuesday following the incident. Credit: ITV News

Corey McFaralane, the father of the 14-year-old schoolgirl, said his daughter was in a stable condition after sustaining burns to the left side of her face, but could be scarred for life.

Mr McFaralane, 37, from Westminster added: “She’s very traumatised by the attack."

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, investigating the incident, said: “The investigation team has been working tirelessly to piece together the events in which two young victims, aged 16 and 14, were approached outside the school by a lone man who threw a substance at them before fleeing.

“We launched an urgent manhunt to identify and arrest the man responsible for this horrific attack. I am pleased to confirm a man was arrested in the early hours of this morning in connection with the incident.

“The 14-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and has returned to hospital having been briefly discharged by doctors. It may still be some time before we know the true extent of how serious her injuries are, but at this time they are being treated as potentially life-changing.

“The 16-year-old boy has now been discharged by the hospital and fortunately, his injuries are not as severe as the girl’s.

“A member of staff from the school also sustained injuries as she rushed to the youngsters to provide first aid to them.”

Police will remain visible outside the school and will continue to work closely with the local authority.

Detective Superintendent Scott Ware added: "I continue to urge anyone who has information about this incident and has not yet contacted police to call the investigations team.

“If you were in the vicinity of Alfred Road around the time of the attack and have dashcam footage that could prove key to our investigation, we ask that you urgently get in touch with us."

