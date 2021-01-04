Many primary schools in the South East remain closed over Covid fears

Many primary schools across the South East remain closed on Monday, despite the government urging parents to send their children back to school.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has “no doubt” that classrooms are safe and parents should send children back to schools in England which remain open.

But councils in Brighton and Kent have urged the government to allow schools to remain closed in some areas, while teaching unions are calling for all schools to switch to remote learning for a brief period.

In Kent, primary schools in Dartford, Gravesham, Sevenoaks, Medway, Ashford, Maidstone, Tonbridge and Malling, Tunbridge Wells and Swale are exempt from reopening amid high infection rates - along with Hastings and Rother in Sussex. Children living in these areas will learn remotely for the first two weeks of term.

Primary school pupils in Thanet, Canterbury, Dover and Folkestone and Hythe are expected to return on Monday.

Parents outside a primary school in Basingstoke in Hampshire said they were confident the school had put sufficient measures in place but were nervous about the children going back and questioned whether the schools should be open at all in a Tier 4 area.

Brighton and Hove City Council has advised primary schools in the Tier 4 area not to return in person, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers, until January 18.

Councillor Hannah Clare from Brighton & Hove City Council says she's received communication from headteachers and staff saying they are worried.

We feel like they're not quite following the scientific advice and they're not following the data and we know that local schools know their situations best and we have communication from headteachers and staff saying they were worried. There have been risk assessments in place that have enabled schools to be open for the last few months but we're in a very different situation now. Councillor Hannah Clare, Brighton & Hove City Council, Green

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said it was “very hard to tell” how many schools would be open for the start of the term.

“Some schools in Tier 4 areas will be open for vulnerable pupils and key worker families and will be providing remote learning for others, yet in other areas also in Tier 4, all pupils will be admitted,” he said.

“That’s a confusing picture for school leaders and families alike.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said primary schools would only close as a "last resort", but the "necessity to keep the virus under control" meant the government was forced to close some education settings.

He added: "We keep all these lockdown-type measures under review, of course we do, and we've shown that we're willing to move quickly if necessary, in order to keep people safe whilst we get the vaccine rolled out."

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, Mr Johnson said: “Schools are safe. It is very, very important to stress that.

“I would advise all parents thinking about what to do, look at where your area is, overwhelmingly you’ll be in a part of the country where primary schools tomorrow will be open.”

Secondary schools in England will reopen on a staggered basis, with exam year pupils returning on January 11 and others returning a week later.

All schools will remain open for vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers, as they did when they were shut in the spring and early summer.