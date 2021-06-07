Yoga prodigy recognised for helping hundreds during lockdown

Watch: report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders

An 11-year-old yoga prodigy from Kent has received Prime Minister Boris Johnson's daily Points of Light award.

It's for Ishwar Sharma's free online yoga classes followed by hundreds of children across 14 countries during lockdown.

Last time we caught up with Ishwar Sharma, the three-time World Yoga Champion was celebrating scooping a Global Child Prodigy Award.

This time it's a Points of Light Award from the Prime Minister for charitable work, which has included leading daily online yoga classes for children during lockdown.

Ishwar has been awarded the Points of Light Award Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ishawar has also been leading daily online yoga classes for children during lockdown

The 11-year-old from Sevenoaks was inspired to take up yoga by his father and found that the discipline of yoga and the perfection of technique helped him with his autism and ADHD.

Ishwar says one of the simplest moves is the lotus Credit: ITV News Meridian

One of the simplest is Lotus. When I first started I was like this and both knees need to touch the floor and now I am here. Ishwar Sharma

Dr Nanjundiah Vishwanath

Ishwar has written to the PM asking him to consider putting yoga and meditation on the national school curriculum because of the mental and physical health benefits.