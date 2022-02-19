A big clean-up is set to begin after Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and record-breaking gusts of wind to England.

Millions of people across the South and South East were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.

The windy conditions led to injuries across the region, along with travel disruption, flight cancellations, power cuts and police forces being inundated with calls.

But, the big clean-up could be hampered as yellow wind and ice warnings are in place across parts of the country.

Play video

Watch: Mary Stanley reports on the damage caused by Storm Eunice in the South of England.

Train networks were disrupted with flying debris, while there was damage to buildings and homes.

A man in his 20s was killed in Alton, Hampshire, after a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter pick-up collided with a tree in Old Odiham Road just before midday.

A member of the public suffered "serious injuries" after being struck by debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames.A number of train operators have extended warnings not to travel into Saturday. Including GWR and Southern Rail.

Play video

Watch: Heather Edwards reports from the Thames Valley as Storm Eunice hit.

The Met Office has issued a less-severe yellow wind warning for much of the south coast of England and South Wales on Saturday, which it said "could hamper recovery efforts from Storm Eunice".

Areas affected by the warning could experience more bridge closures, travel delays and further power cuts.

Winds of 122mph have been verified by the Met Office where they were recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight.

The previous record was 118mph at Gwennap Head in Cornwall in 1979.

Play video

Watch: Winds of 122mph batter the Needles.

There were still hundreds of power cuts in across our region as of Friday evening.

Police forces and local authorities across the country reported being inundated with phone calls related to the storm, with East Sussex County Council receiving 97 fallen tree reports by 4pm.

On the transport network, several routes were closed.

Play video

Watch: Tony Green reports on the impact of Storm Eunice in Kent.

Wind speeds forced the QEII bridge to close, and high sided vehicles were told to avoid coastal roads such as the M27.

Train operators across Britain urged passengers to avoid travelling altogether on Friday, with train operators suspending all routes.

Many train services will remain unopened on Saturday morning and do not travel notices have been reissued for a number of services, according to National Rail Enquiries.

Play video

Watch: James Dunham reports from Gatwick after transport was significantly disrupted by Storm Eunice.

A do not travel notice was reissued for the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks for Saturday morning where some routes are expected not to reopen until the afternoon.

South Western Railway expects significant disruption across their network in the morning, while Great Western Railway and Greater Anglia services are suspended until approximately 10am.

Passengers are still being asked to avoid travelling where possible.