Thames Valley Police is preparing for the Henley Royal Regatta next week with a warning to spectators to remain vigilant.

The event, which showcases rowing over a six day period, will run from Tuesday 28 June until Sunday 3 July and is one of the police's biggest annual policing events.

The force says officers will be on hand to make sure the event is safe and enjoyable for those attending.

Superintendent Colin Hudson, tactical commander for the Royal Regatta, said: We expect to see a large number of visitors to Henley, which will increase traffic and congestion through the town centre.

"We advise you to book your tickets in advance, and ask that motorists be patient and mindful of the increased traffic and pedestrians. Remember to leave plenty of time for your journeys, and to carefully follow the appropriate signs to the allocated car parks."

The Neighbourhood Policing team in Henley will be there to support the community and a number of security measures will be in place.

He added: “We would like to remind members of the public to remain vigilant and if you see or hear anything unusual then please report to an officer on site or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”