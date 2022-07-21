Play Brightcove video

Caught on CCTV: Ryan McLean chased his victim into a shop before viciously attacking him

A man who repeatedly stabbed a man in the head with a pair of scissors in Brighton has been jailed.

Ryan McLean, 39, of no fixed address, was caught on CCTV chasing his victim into Rishi News in South Street, Portslade on February 27.

Despite a shopworker’s attempt to stop McLean, he forced his way through and carried out the assault in the stock room.

His victim, a 29-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while McLean fled the scene.

Ryan McLean fled to Liverpool after the attack to try and evade capture Credit: Sussex Police

A manhunt was launched, including a £3,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest.

When McLean was arrested in the Dingle area of Liverpool on April 29, he asked the arresting officers ‘is this about that thing down south?’.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, before pleading guilty to both offences.

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (July 15), he was sentenced to 33 months in custody for the GBH and six months in custody for the possession of an offensive weapon, to run concurrently.

He also received an additional four-week jail sentence to run consecutively for breaching a suspended prison sentence for possession of a knife and drug driving.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Ryan McLean is a violent offender with a significant criminal history, and we are pleased to have taken him off the streets where he can cause no more harm to the public.

“Despite his attempts to evade capture, we and our partners in Merseyside Police were able to track him down and bring him to justice.

“The age-old message that ‘you can run but you can’t hide’ still rings true, and this sentence should serve as a warning to anybody attempting to hide from the law that they will be found and justice will be served.”