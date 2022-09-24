Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M3 following a crash at Eastleigh.

Miles of queues of traffic have formed back as far as Winchester on the southbound carriageway following the accident near Junction 12 at the A335 just after 9am.

A van came off the motorway and ended up on its side on the verge according to police.

The inside lane is currently blocked and traffic is moving slowly. Police fire crews and the ambulance are all in attendance.

According to road monitoring system Romanse, motorists are being warned to expect delays of upto 30 minutes.

In a statement a spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: " We were called at 9.08am this morning, Saturday 24 September, to a report of a single vehicle collision on the M3.

"It was reported that a white Vauxhall van left the carriageway near to junction 12 southbound and came to rest on its side on the verge.

"Officers attended along with South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

"The driver sustained minor injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment."