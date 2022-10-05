Police are appealing for the public's help to find a man who's gone missing while on holiday in the New Forest.

Charles Robert Pugh, 72, set off for a bike ride with his wife on Tuesday morning (4 October).

Charles, who likes to be called Rob, was last seen near to a road called Beechen Lane in Lyndhurst at 12.30pm.

He then became separated from his wife on while riding a grey / silver mountain bike.

Charles Robert Pugh set off for a bike ride on Tuesday morning near Beechen Lane in Lyndhurst. Credit: Family handout

Police say Mr Pugh may appear confused, and are concerned for his welfare as he doesn't know the area.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, slim to medium build, bald but with some short grey hair round the back and sides, wearing a black cycling top, black waterproof trousers, blue trainers with florescent orange and yellow soles and green florescent gloves.

He is also wearing glasses.

Anyone who thinks they might know where he is, is being urged to call police immediately on 101 quoting 44220403397.