The family of a grandfather from Gravesend in Kent who's gone missing on holiday in Bali have flown to the country to help find him.

Graham Smith, 67, was visiting the country with Dianne, his partner of 36 years - following his retirement.

The father of six, and grandfather of 11, went missing while snorkelling at Blue Lagoon beach in Padangbai in the east of the country seven days ago, at around 5pm o n 28 September . His family says the holiday was a celebration - to mark the fact that he had retired.

A search by Balinese officials is due to end on Friday, so Graham's family are desperately trying to raise funds to pay for a private search, including the hire of a helicopter, in the hope of finding him.

Graham's son, Adam says the search and rescue team have covered a lot of land and sea but they still have no clues.

"He was snorkelling with my mum, and it was getting a bit dark and the water was getting a bit choppy, and that was the last thing she saw of him.

"We can only assume the current or some sort of riptide had pulled him out a bit further to sea."

Six different units are involved in the search for Graham, including the Navy and marine police in Bali.

From Friday authorities have confirmed they will scale back their search efforts, but Adam says the family will have to fund the operation themselves.

"We'll have to start using private search teams," he said.

"They will still help us in the back end system tracking the waves, but that's our next strategy to find him.

Graham pictured with his partner Dianne and three children.

"Mum is a very strong lady and positive.

"She is pushing us forward as much as she can. She's doing well and her hopes are still very high for our dad."

The family have described Graham as 'an incredible man who always puts family first.

Posting on their fundraising page the family said: "We would like to whole heartedly thank the Bali search and rescue teams who have worked tirelessly to try and find Graham.

"We would also like to thank the Royal Karma Hotel Group, where Graham and now his family are staying who have gone above and beyond to support us.

"Naturally we are all extremely distressed and we need all the help and support we can get. Please help us find him.

"We absolutely cannot go home without him."