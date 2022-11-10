Police have stepped up patrols in an area of Hampshire after reports of a gang of youths throwing stones at houses and banging doors.

Winchester Police say many residents living in Knowle are being subjected to 'ongoing anti-social behaviour' by a group of three youths.

According to officers, the group of three youths are banging doors and throwing stones at houses.

Two PCSO's have been sent to the area to deal with the issues.

Posting on Twitter police said: "This will NOT be tolerated.

"PCSOTOWLER and PCSOREEVES here now in order to locate and deal these youths."