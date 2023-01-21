The A27 eastbound Credit: Google Maps

It's been a nightmare week for people attempting to use part of the A27 in West Sussex.

The organisation said work is continuing this weekend on the eastbound stretch of the A27 between Lancing and Shoreham to deal with ongoing flooding issues.

It will mean two lanes are reduced to one while the repairs take place.

For several days the stretch of road has been repeatedly closed for extensive periods of times causing long delays and queues on alternative routes.

People have reported simple journeys taking over an hour with journeys to school and work extremely problematic for residents.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton said the situation had caused ‘complete and utter chaos’.

On Tuesday the road was initially shut in the evening following a collision before National Highways closed the carriageway because ground water was causing ‘unsafe driving conditions’.

The cold temperatures caused the water to then freeze.

National Highways described the work as ‘complex’.

