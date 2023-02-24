A university employee who stole £2.4 million in cash over 30 years has pleaded guilty to all charges.

David Hall, 64, of Shepherds Way in Ringmer, used his position as the Head of Income and Payments at the University of Brighton to embezzle around £2.4 million and cover up his activity through fraudulent entries in the university’s accounts.

In November, 2021, the university discovered the fraud and reported the matter to Sussex Police.

An independent financial investigation commissioned by the university, alongside the police investigation, uncovered a complex string of financial cover-ups by Hall which were only revealed through forensic scrutiny.

Hall admitted his offences soon after and was charged with fraud by abuse of position, theft by an employee and false accounting.

David Hall, 64, used his position as the Head of Income and Payments at the University of Brighton to embezzle around £2.4 million. Credit: ITV News Meridian

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 16, he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Hall is due to be sentenced at a court to be confirmed on 16 March.

Investigator Rose Horan said: "Year after year, the hole in the university’s finances became larger and more difficult for Hall to conceal.

"After an audit uncovered the scale of Hall’s embezzlement, the University of Brighton was quick to report the fraud to Sussex Police and their support throughout the investigation has been invaluable in bringing David Hall to justice.

"I would like to thank them for their cooperation and will now look ahead to the sentencing next month."