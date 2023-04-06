A cat, shot by an air weapon in a spate of attacks in Oxfordshire, has died.

Six are known to have been injured in incidents in Carterton, Brize Norton and Witney over the last few weeks.

The cats needed veterinary treatment after having been hit with pellets and are understood to be slowly recovering.

Thames Valley Police are issuing advice to pet owners to make sure their cats are microchipped so it can be identified, if needed.

In a statement, the force said: "Keep a collar on your pet, again for identification especially if your cat is found by someone else, this will help with reassuring you should it not be seen for a while.

"Lastly, while I wish I could give advice on prevention of such incidents, all we request is that should you see, hear or currently know of anything, then please report to us on either 101 or online."