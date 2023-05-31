The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has given evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges against two Sussex Police officers.

The move by the IOPC relates to the death of 27-year-old Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, who was struck by a Sussex Police vehicle in Peacehaven last year.

Mr Hölscher-Ermert had been chased by a different police vehicle in his Audi on the evening of April 30 2022.

He then got out of his car and was hit by police on Bramber Avenue.

During the investigation by the IOPC, an officer was advised they were being criminally investigated for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

The officer was later advised they were also under investigation for the offence of unlawful act manslaughter.

A second officer was advised they were under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Following the conclusion of our investigation and after carefully considering the evidence, we have decided there is an indication that both officers may have committed a criminal offence.“It’s important to note that a referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that criminal charges will follow. It will now be for the CPS to determine whether charges should be brought and if so, what charges those should be.“We have informed the family of Arthur Hölscher-Ermert and have kept them updated throughout our investigation and we have also advised the officers of our decision.

“Our sympathies remain with everyone affected by this incident.”

Flowers left at the scene on the A259 in Peacehaven.

A Sussex Police spokesperson told ITV Meridian: "We have supported the independent investigation and continue to offer our full co-operation.

"We await the outcome of the decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and will take appropriate action in response to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report which we have now received. As this remains a live criminal investigation, we are unable to comment further.

"The two serving officers remain on duty with appropriate restrictions in place, which remain subject to regular review while we await the decision by the CPS."

