Bodycam footage shows the heroic moment police saved a woman from her knife-wielding ex-partner

Bodycam video showing the moment three police officers disarmed a violent man has been released.

When officers arrived at the scene in Basingstoke, the offender was found with a knife held to his former partner's throat and one of the children's bedrooms was on fire.

PCs Robert Davies, James Pawley and James Langmead Police were said to have expertly handled a complex situation and have been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards 2023 which will take place on Thursday (13 July).

The offender, Kyle Butler, 29, has been jailed for life for attempted murder.

The officers were faced with a barricade of children's toys and furniture when they arrived at the domestic violence incident on 24 June last year.

They forced entry into the house and found there was screaming, smoke, flames and a man threatening to slit his partner's throat in front of their two small children.

The house was filling with thick black smoke as the fire was spreading quickly.

PC Pawley, helped by PC James Langmead, tackled the flames by removing a burning mattress.

Throwing out the mattress is thought to have saved the property and neighbouring buildings from being overrun by flames. Credit: Hampshire Police

PC Pawley said: "There's a fire on the landing which my colleague proceeds to put out but as we make our way further into the property you could see the kid's bedroom's been set on fire, the bedroom next to that there's a man holding a woman hostage with a knife to her throat and two very small children in front of her on the bed."

PC Robert Davies spoke calmly to the man with the knife but he refused to surrender.

He said: "When it became apparent that things were critically bad I attempted to pull on my taser twice, I have two cartridges both of them were fired, we were very close, didn't have the effect I wanted so effectively we had to resort to physical force."

As all three officers disarmed the man, PC Pawley was badly injured.

PC Pawley said: "In the melee, I got stabbed in the hand which severed four tendons requiring surgery but luckily we managed to contain him, get him in cuffs and then get the family out, get the woman and the two children out to safety."

PC Langmead added: "It was pure chaos but I think we just ran on adrenalin at that point and you don't focus on yourself it was just a case of just coming into shock after when you come outside and get out of the situation."

Butler was sentenced to life in prison and must serve at least 19 years.

Watch ITV Meridian's Kerry Swain's report

Zoë Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair, said: “All the officers’ ability in managing a high-pressured, control and restraint situation with an armed and dangerous individual, to then turning to a victim-focused care and support mindset, for the mother and children on the scene, and for their colleagues too, demonstrated their great skill and significant empathy.

"A testament to the experience and training they have gathered over their service period.

“The combined quick thinking and actions of all officers involved, led by PCs Pawley and Davies, undoubtedly saved lives and saved property, and what could have had a horrific ending resulted in three saved lives and a disturbed and dangerous individual in handcuffs.”

Chief Constable Scott Chilton, Hampshire Constabulary, said: “There is no question the brave actions of PC Davies, PC Pawley and PC Langmead that day saved lives and I am so proud their courage is being recognised nationally.

“Despite being confronted with such a dangerous situation, these officers did not hesitate to put themselves in harm’s way, knowing the lives of a mother and her young children were relying on their swift and decisive action.

“PC Pawley showed immense strength to carry on despite being stabbed, going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure no one else was harmed.

“Every day our officers find themselves first at a scene and if they don’t act fast and with complete professionalism, lives would be lost, and this is a clear example of that.

“Congratulations to the three of you and we wish you the best of luck at the awards ceremony later this year.”

