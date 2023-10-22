Traders say the closure of a key Thames road bridge has already caused chaos and cost them thousands of pounds.

Urgent gas works mean the link between Goring in West Berkshire and Streatley in South Oxfordshire is closed until a week tomorrow but locals say there hasn't been enough communication or public awareness.

ITV News filmed many drivers unaware of the closure on Sunday.

Phil Kingsland from Pierreponts Cafe said, "It's one of those jobs that has to be done because clearly it's unsafe. But from our perspective, it would have been better if we'd had some better communication from the people doing the work. We've had nothing.

Businesses have criticised the gas company Credit: ITV News

"The first we heard of it was a post on Facebook. We anticipate being between 30% and 40% down on what we would expect. And it's half term week, which is normally a week, which would be a good week, but it'll just have a bit of a negative impact for us."

Goring Grocer Kate Kind said, "Everyone's very despondent. We are at a peak time of year, with lovely weather and there's been no warning.

"Residents aren't aware. Businesses haven't been made aware. There's been no apology. Signage has been put up in the wrong places. it's just so very frustrating, to be honest."

Southern Gas said, "We’ve been working to repair several leaks found on the gas main in High Street, Streatley near the entrance to The Swan Hotel.

"Due to the poor condition of the pipes, and to prevent disruption from future repairs, we need to urgently replace this section with new plastic pipe.

"In consultation with West Berkshire Council, we have arranged for this work to be carried out during the October half term when there is less traffic on the road and to avoid disrupting school bus services.

"The road will be closed from 10pm on Friday 20 October and will be reopened for 6am on Monday 30 October.

"To keep everyone safe around our work, we will need to close the road while this work is taking place. Access to the Goring and Streatley Bridge will not be possible during this time. While the road is closed, a signed diversion route will be in place.

"We will be installing Video Matrix Signs at strategic locations near our work to advise that the bridge will be temporarily closed. We have already contacted local councillors, MPs, emergency services, schools and parish councillors so that they are able to share details of our work with their local contacts. Letters to residents and businesses along the High Street were delivered over the weekend.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience our urgent works may cause to people’s journeys."

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know