Snow possible across south east as Met Office issues ice warning

The yellow ice warning affects inland areas of the south east Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across the south east, with temperatures plummeting to near zero on Sunday evening.

Forecasters are expecting wintry showers across the Thames estuary in the early hours of Monday, with sleet and possible snow flurries.

It comes as an amber cold health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) meaning the impact of the weather is likely to be felt across the health service for an extended period of time.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.”

The cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and can have a serious health impact for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Dr Sousa added: “Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year.

The alert comes as many areas across the south continue the clear up following floods at the end of last week.

Many fields remain under water with standing water making roads treacherous in icy conditions.

The Met Office yellow weather warning states: “A mix of sleet and snow showers will move in from the east later on Sunday night along with temperatures near zero.

“Given these wintry showers, and also wet surfaces after recent wet weather, some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces.

“Additionally a few of the snow showers could turn quite heavy; these probably only affecting a narrow zone but a few places could see 1-3cm, mainly over the north Downs and on grassy surfaces.”

