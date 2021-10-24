Out of school vaccination clinics to be opened up to 12 to 15-year-olds
Children who are under 16 will have new, broader opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the region.
Until now, 12 to 15-year-olds have received vaccines as part of the ongoing school vaccination programme.
Young people or their parents can use the NHS booking service to book a COVID-19 vaccination at a convenient location in the same way as people aged 16 and over can.
The move is designed to ensure that those who have not yet had the chance at school, can get vaccinated elsewhere, as quickly as possible.
Prof Neil Watson, who runs the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme in the North East and North Cumbria said: “We’re really pleased that there will be more choice for parents for where and when their child can get their COVID-19 vaccine, just in the same way there is choice for adults."
Prof Watson added:
All vaccinations will be given by staff who are specifically trained in the delivery of vaccinations for children and young people.
Centres providing clinics for 12 to 15-year-olds include:
large vaccination centres
local community pharmacies
some primary care network locations
All appointments offered will be outside of school hours, including evenings and weekends – with daytime appointments available during half term. More locations and appointments will be added regularly to the NHS national booking service.
Information about consent will be provided via NHS national booking service and will also be discussed at the point of care.
Parents who have questions about vaccination are encouraged to make a booking for their child and have a conversation with the healthcare professional at the vaccination location.
12 to 15-year-olds are encouraged to be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Both nasal flu vaccination and COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be delivered by the school-aged vaccination service who are running a rolling programme of visits to schools.
Parents who wish to have their child receive a flu or COVID-19 vaccination in school should provide consent for this when asked via their child’s school.